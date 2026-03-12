WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $28.84. 1,138,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,175,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 116.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

