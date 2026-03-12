WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,756 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,187. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.87 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.79 and a 200-day moving average of $512.60. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

