WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in Edison International $EIX

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 112.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Edison International by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6%

EIX stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

