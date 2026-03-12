WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -183.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.