Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,801,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 239,576 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $114,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 532,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,338,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,007,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,446,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.13%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $150,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,803.16. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $757,115.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,699.30. This represents a 36.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock worth $3,009,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

