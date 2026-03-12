Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $21,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 532,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,338,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,007,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,446,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $150,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,803.16. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $757,115.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,699.30. This represents a 36.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE WMB opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

