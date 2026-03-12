WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Buys $59,751.04 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc purchased 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $59,751.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 267,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,405.28. This represents a 3.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, John Bolduc acquired 8,276 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $60,001.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, John Bolduc acquired 14,200 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, John Bolduc bought 8,974 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $62,728.26.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.56.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

