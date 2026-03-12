White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,629,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,626,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $451.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

