Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 56.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.