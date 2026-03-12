What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PAHC Q3 Earnings?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS.

PAHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $378,259.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,520.40. This represents a 82.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,640 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,518. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

