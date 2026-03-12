Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 171.91%. The business had revenue of $339.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Westrock Coffee’s conference call:

Record 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $69.7 million (up 48% YoY) and 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance of $90–$100 million (≈29–44% growth).

of $69.7 million (up 48% YoY) and 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance of $90–$100 million (≈29–44% growth). Construction of the Conway extract and RTD facility is complete and fully commercialized, enabling production of milk‑based RTD, extracts, canned energy drinks, carbonated beverages, and a high‑protein RTD product slated to begin production this fall.

product slated to begin production this fall. Balance sheet and cash profile improved — Beverage Solutions secured net leverage at ~3.85x (vs. 4.5x target), capex falling from ~$160M (2024) to ~$89M (2025) to an expected ~$30M in 2026, and management expects to be free cash flow positive in H2 2026.

A large single‑serve customer exited in Q4 2025, representing an ~ $30M annualized run rate not included in 2026 guidance; management expects phased replacement beginning late 2026 and full refill by late 2027.

Management cites the three‑year Palantir partnership as a material driver of operational and cost efficiencies — claiming systems are ~10x more effective with a 30–40% smaller team, which should support margin expansion.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 4.0%

WEST opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $7.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 356,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

