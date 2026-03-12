Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Weir Group Price Performance

About Weir Group

Shares of WEGRY opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Weir Group has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company’s Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

