Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Weir Group Trading Up 0.2%

Weir Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company’s Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

