Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exchange Income (EIF)

3/9/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$109.00 to C$116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$103.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$110.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$107.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$106.00.

1/20/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$95.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$94.00 to C$103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

