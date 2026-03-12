WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP) Short Interest Update

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 828 shares, a growth of 909.8% from the February 12th total of 82 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DVSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 981. WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

Get WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF alerts:

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF ( NASDAQ:DVSP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 9.66% of WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (DVSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 20%. DVSP was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.