Watchtower Advisors LP Sells 4,995 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Watchtower Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 5.2% of Watchtower Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Watchtower Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 40,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $230,000. Crux Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 265,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

AVGO opened at $341.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.44 and its 200 day moving average is $344.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

