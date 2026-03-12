Watchtower Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Watchtower Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 76,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,000. Clean Harbors accounts for about 8.2% of Watchtower Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $147,632,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,608,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $44,446,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $28,925,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $26,907,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $204,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,417.59. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total transaction of $784,292.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,112.23. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.18.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $289.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $298.12.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Featured Articles

