Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CEO Rafael Santana Sells 1,163 Shares of Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $282,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,744 shares in the company, valued at $46,369,866.40. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $441,786.58.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $381,481.66.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.19. 39,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,389. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $266.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.73.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wabtec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,238,000 after buying an additional 1,344,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,939,000 after buying an additional 1,095,083 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 68.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,056,000 after buying an additional 896,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 692,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

