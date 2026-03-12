VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.0070. 3,756,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,820,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNET Group

VNET Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth $100,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.