Vivid Seats Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) used its fourth quarter 2025 earnings call to outline a “refresh course” for 2026 and beyond, highlighting leadership changes, a completed cost-reduction push, and a renewed focus on its app-led value proposition as the company works through a challenging industry and competitive backdrop.

Leadership changes and strategic reset

CEO Larry Fey opened the call by introducing updates to the leadership team. Austin Arnett was named General Counsel in December, and Joe Thomas joined in January as Chief Financial Officer. Fey also thanked Ted Pickus, who served as interim CFO, noting he will continue as Chief Accounting Officer.

Fey said the company has refined its long-term strategy around foundational strengths including technology, data, efficiency, and its customer value proposition. He emphasized a renewed focus on product innovation and the “core customer funnel” across web and app properties, with an expectation that improvements will benefit results through 2026.

On artificial intelligence, Fey said Vivid Seats launched a live events plugin for OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2023 and has “recently introduced a dedicated Vivid Seats app within ChatGPT.” He described the effort as a way to capture real-time consumer intent and make event discovery more personalized and efficient.

Cost cuts and corporate simplification

Management highlighted two structural moves aimed at improving efficiency and financial discipline:

Cost reduction program: Fey said the company expanded its fixed cost savings target and has now achieved $60 million of annualized savings , spanning marketing, G&A, and stock-based compensation.

Fey said the company expanded its fixed cost savings target and has now achieved , spanning marketing, G&A, and stock-based compensation. Corporate simplification: The company terminated its Tax Receivable Agreement and collapsed its dual-class share structure early in the fourth quarter, which management said reduces complexity, improves transparency, and produces both immediate and long-term financial benefits.

Thomas said the company saw a partial benefit from cost actions in Q4 2025, with the full impact expected starting in Q1 2026.

Q4 2025 results pressured by industry softness and private label declines

Thomas reported that Q4 2025 marketplace GOV was $581 million, down from $994 million in the prior-year period. Marketplace orders declined 32% year-over-year, and average order size fell to $329 from $380.

He attributed the results to an industry downturn and company-specific headwinds. Using Skybox data, Thomas said industry volumes were down double digits in Q4, driven primarily by fewer concert onsales and a difficult World Series comparison. Those pressures were compounded by the loss of a large private label customer in early Q3 2025.

Revenue for Q4 2025 was $127 million, down from $200 million a year earlier. Marketplace take rate was 16.8%, slightly up from 16.6% in Q4 2024; Thomas said near-term take rates are expected to remain “in the 16% range.” Adjusted EBITDA was $1 million, which he said reflected lower volume and negative operating leverage.

Vivid Seats ended Q4 with $103 million of cash and $390 million of debt, resulting in net debt of $287 million. Thomas noted the fourth quarter typically brings seasonally lower working capital flow, accounting for the majority of quarterly cash outflows, and said Q1 is seasonally stronger.

App-led value proposition and early 2026 indicators

Fey positioned the company’s core customer message around being “the most rewarding ticket company,” pointing to the combination of its rewards program and a lowest price guarantee. He said app users return more frequently, convert at higher rates, and rely less on paid performance marketing channels.

Management cited early app momentum:

App GOV was up over 20% year-over-year through the first two months of 2026.

through the first two months of 2026. Since launching an enhanced app value proposition in Q3 of last year, app share of GOV increased by more than 500 basis points.

In the Q&A, Fey said the company is seeing growth in app sessions and an increase in app repeat rates “double digits” for cohorts after the app changes. He described a focus on improving the onboarding experience, clarifying the value proposition, and thoughtfully targeting a large database of prior purchasers using increasingly personalized messaging. He also said the company will continue exploring marketing channels outside paid search, including social and other adjacencies.

On AI-driven traffic, Fey said the channel remains small today, estimating roughly 1% of direct traffic comes through AI. He added that users coming through LLMs and the ChatGPT app convert at “structurally higher rates,” though he cautioned it may reflect selection bias toward more tech-savvy, high-intent users. Over the longer term, he said the company expects AI to increase information transparency and help consumers compare value propositions more easily.

Guidance reaffirmed; Q1 outlook points to EBITDA improvement

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, calling early Q1 trends encouraging and suggesting the company expects to return to growth in the second half of 2026. The company reiterated expectations for:

2026 Marketplace GOV: $2.2 billion to $2.6 billion

$2.2 billion to $2.6 billion 2026 Adjusted EBITDA: $30 million to $40 million

Vivid Seats also provided Q1 2026 guidance of $570 million to $620 million of GOV and $8 million to $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA, along with an expected quarter-end cash balance of $125 million to $135 million. Thomas said the Q1 GOV range is consistent with Q4 levels even though Q4 is typically the strongest volume quarter, which he said reflects sequential improvements in share. He said the EBITDA outlook reflects consistent volumes, improved unit economics, and the full effect of cost reductions.

On competition, Fey said the company has seen “a degree of moderation,” particularly relative to peak intensity from StubHub, though he said other competitors remain aggressive and focused on volume. He reiterated that Vivid Seats intends to remain disciplined around unit economics while improving lifetime value through the app ecosystem.

Looking at the broader industry, Fey said Q4 industry volumes were down double digits and concert onsales were “down dramatically” year-over-year, but that onsales picked back up in Q1. He said the company had not seen measurable impacts from rumored Ticketmaster resale changes. For 2026, he described the company’s updated view as “stable to slight growth” in the industry.

On the World Cup, Fey suggested the event could represent “a couple hundred basis points of GOV” as a best guess, with outcomes dependent on matchups.

Finally, Fey addressed cash generation, saying the company’s major cash obligations include CapEx, interest expense, and taxes, totaling roughly $35 million to $40 million. He estimated CapEx and capitalized software at around $15 million and said taxes should be “low single-digit millions” following tax simplification. Fey said the company expects to be “modestly” cash generative in 2026, with working capital potentially becoming a source of cash as GOV returns to growth.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.

