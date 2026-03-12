Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Karl Khoury Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Khoury purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,107.05. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VITL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 578,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,126. The firm has a market cap of $811.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.14. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.
