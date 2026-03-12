Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Karl Khoury Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Khoury purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,107.05. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VITL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 578,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,126. The firm has a market cap of $811.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.14. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 80.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,074,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after purchasing an additional 923,507 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,534,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 641,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 97.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,234,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 608,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 993,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 564,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

