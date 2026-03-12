Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,425 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the February 12th total of 30,182 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ZTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,873. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 28,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund, Inc (NYSE: ZTR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high total return with moderate income. The fund, which began operations in 2005, trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. ZTR offers investors access to a diversified mix of fixed-income and equity opportunities within a single vehicle.

To pursue its stated objective, the fund typically allocates across a broad range of asset classes, including corporate debt securities, high-yield bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

