Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Short Interest Up 218.9% in February

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,015 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the February 12th total of 7,216 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,854. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

