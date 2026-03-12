Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 110.6% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.86%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Featured Stories

