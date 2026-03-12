Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 85,798 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $1,895,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $3,071,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.3%

NGVC opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.