Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 553,946 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of LCI Industries worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,633,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 47.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 161,472 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 775.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,702 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 33.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 320,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79,847 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 926.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 62,272 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCII opened at $125.82 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total transaction of $1,427,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 334,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,820,745.48. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,297.20. This represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,137,900 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

