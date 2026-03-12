Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 253,186 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Campbell’s worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in Campbell’s by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.35.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. The trade was a 20.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Key Campbell’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell’s this week:

Campbell’s Profile

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Featured Stories

