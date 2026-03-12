Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,154 Shares of Greif, Inc. $GEF

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,154 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Greif worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Greif by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 117,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $683,645.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,019.68. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 5,265 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $379,027.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,117.92. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,252 shares of company stock worth $1,971,735 and have sold 63,944 shares worth $4,634,492. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

GEF opened at $67.66 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $994.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

