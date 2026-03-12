Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 142,906 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 142,906 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Plains GP worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,117,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,592,000 after acquiring an additional 247,365 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,110,000 after purchasing an additional 494,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,930,000 after purchasing an additional 128,994 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,585,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,644,000 after buying an additional 101,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on Plains GP in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

PAGP stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 129.46%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company’s primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

