Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,201,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $39,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.56. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About Mplx

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

