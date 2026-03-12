Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Chewy $CHWY

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chewy worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,187,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,285,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Chewy has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.