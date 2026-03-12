Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,890.50. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,894.88. The trade was a 77.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 584,771 shares of company stock worth $54,976,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

