Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of AvePoint worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,209,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,309,000 after acquiring an additional 704,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 3,657,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 179,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,130,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 893,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AvePoint by 166.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 867,998 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVPT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AvePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 32,002 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $437,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 14,948,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,198,777.56. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.12.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.94 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

