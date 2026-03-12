Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 97.1% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 215.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,736,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.5%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $113.91.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

