Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Independence Realty Trust worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Colliers Securities downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

IRT stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.26 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

