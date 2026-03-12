Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 266,470 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 2,664,700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,470 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Gorman-Rupp worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gorman-Rupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.08 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.