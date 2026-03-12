Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James Schmidt Sells 15,500 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CFO James Schmidt sold 15,500 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Vicor Stock Performance
Shares of VICR traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.45. 567,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,065. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $209.53.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.
