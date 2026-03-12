Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James Schmidt Sells 15,500 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CFO James Schmidt sold 15,500 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VICR traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.45. 567,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,065. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $209.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

