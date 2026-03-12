Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 50,000 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $8,862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,508,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,321,891.75. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $657,970.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,202,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 12,400 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $1,349,988.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $2,105,600.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $2,060,400.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 6,176 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $628,593.28.

VICR opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $209.53.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

