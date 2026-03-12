VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6923.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Key Headlines Impacting VICI Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,433,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,187,000 after acquiring an additional 622,099 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.