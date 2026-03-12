Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $36,000. United Community Bank raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.7%

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $169.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.58.

Read Our Latest Report on MAA

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adrian Hill purchased 758 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,927.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,821.78. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.