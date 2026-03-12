Vestcor Inc Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $144.49.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $729,548.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. The trade was a 26.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $1,919,842.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. The trade was a 16.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.