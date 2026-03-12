Vestcor Inc Purchases New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 526,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $905,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, COO Laura E. Clark bought 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.73 per share, with a total value of $200,346.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,346.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,694.15. This represents a 23.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. iA Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.3%

REXR stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.35%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.