Vestcor Inc Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $3,270,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 81,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 521.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:KRC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Featured Stories

