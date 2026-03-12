Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

YCANTH commercial traction: Verrica reported >130% YoY revenue growth for YCANTH in 2025, dispensed applicator units rose 99% to 51,196 for the year, inventories are normalized, and February 2026 reached a record monthly high in dispensed units per selling day.

Verrica reported >130% YoY revenue growth for YCANTH in 2025, dispensed applicator units rose 99% to 51,196 for the year, inventories are normalized, and February 2026 reached a record monthly high in dispensed units per selling day. Improved financial position: The company completed a $50 million PIPE, retired outstanding debt, recorded $30.1 million in cash as of 12/31/2025, and reduced SG&A by over 40%, extending runway into 2027.

The company completed a $50 million PIPE, retired outstanding debt, recorded $30.1 million in cash as of 12/31/2025, and reduced SG&A by over 40%, extending runway into 2027. Common warts Phase 3 program underway with Torii: Verrica dosed the first patient in a global Phase 3 for YCANTH (common warts) in Dec 2025, received $18 million in milestone payments, and Torii will fund the first $40 million (~90% of current budget) with Verrica retaining rights outside Japan.

Verrica dosed the first patient in a global Phase 3 for YCANTH (common warts) in Dec 2025, received $18 million in milestone payments, and Torii will fund the first $40 million (~90% of current budget) with Verrica retaining rights outside Japan. VP-315 shows promising Phase 2 data and FDA alignment: The oncolytic peptide demonstrated a 97% objective response rate and an 86% tumor size reduction in Phase 2, with reported abscopal effects and FDA agreement on a streamlined Phase 3 design (two ~100-subject placebo-controlled studies).

The oncolytic peptide demonstrated a 97% objective response rate and an 86% tumor size reduction in Phase 2, with reported abscopal effects and FDA agreement on a streamlined Phase 3 design (two ~100-subject placebo-controlled studies). Remaining execution and funding uncertainty: Management did not provide 2026 revenue guidance and is actively seeking funding/partnerships to support VP-315 Phase 3 and other programs, meaning additional capital raises or dilution could be required despite the current runway.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. 72,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRCA. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of topical therapies for dermatological conditions. Its lead investigational product, VP-102, is a standardized formulation of cantharidin in a pre-measured applicator designed to treat molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Verrica’s approach emphasizes consistency of dosing and patient convenience, aiming to improve upon off‐label use of existing treatments.

Beyond VP-102, Verrica is advancing VP-103, a next‐generation topical candidate intended to optimize tolerability while maintaining efficacy against viral skin lesions.

