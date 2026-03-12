Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 10.2% – What’s Next?

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $42.9290. Approximately 936,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,069,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Lee Johnson sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $108,266.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,619.46. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurence Matthew Skelton sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $66,412.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,871.64. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,910. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 297.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

