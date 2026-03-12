Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Elevatus Welath Management’s Largest Position

Elevatus Welath Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2,268.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.4% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

