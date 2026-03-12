Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,520,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,014,000 after buying an additional 1,387,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $333.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.13 and its 200 day moving average is $333.16. The firm has a market cap of $567.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

