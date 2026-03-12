Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 660734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
