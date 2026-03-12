Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 660734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 800,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Securities CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 130,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

