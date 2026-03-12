Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stake Cut by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 17.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $114,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after buying an additional 851,110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,654,000 after acquiring an additional 191,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VUG opened at $463.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

