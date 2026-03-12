Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,538 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,166,000 after buying an additional 3,096,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,270,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,096,000 after buying an additional 1,790,766 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after acquiring an additional 452,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,755,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,892,000 after acquiring an additional 659,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

